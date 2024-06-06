RayNathan's
*** $11 Lunch Special (tax included) Thu-Sat 11am-3pm ***
Sandwiches
- Pork Sandwich - 1 Side
Traditional, Slow Smoked, Hand-Chopped Pork$12.00
- Pork Sandwich - No Side$9.00
- Brisket Sandwich - 1 Side
Black Angus Brisket Smoked with RayNathan's Rub$14.50
- Brisket Sandwich - No Side$11.50
- Chicken Sandwich - 1 Side
Slow Smoked, Hand-Chopped, All White Meat$12.00
- Chicken Sandwich - No Side$9.00
- Stephen's Brisket Sandwich- 1 Side
Sliced Brisket with Ghost Pepper Jack Cheese & Pickled Cherry Pepper White Sauce$16.00
- Stephen's Brisket Sandwich- NO side$13.00
- TB’s Po’ Boy -1 Side
Smoked Andouille, Fried Onion Strings, Collard Greens, Smoked Bacon, Delta Sauce$15.00
- TB's Po' Boy - No Side$12.00
- Brisket Dip - 1 Side
Smoked brisket & smoked provolone. Served with house made jus for dunking.$15.00
- Brisket Dip - No Side$12.00
- Smoked Bacon Cheeseburger - 1 Side
TWO Smoked Angus Beef patties smashed and finished off on the flat-top, TWO slices of Smoked Gouda, Smoked Bacon on a toasted bun.$14.00
- Smoked Bacon Cheeseburger - No Side
TWO Smoked Angus Beef patties smashed and finished off on the flat-top, TWO slices of Smoked Gouda, Smoked Bacon on a toasted bun.$11.00
Plates
- Pork Plate
Hardwood Smoked, Hand-Chopped Pork$15.50
- Brisket Plate
Black Angus Brisket Smoked with RayNathan's Rub$23.00
- Chicken Plate
Choice of: Slow Smoked Breast, Leg Quarter, or Chopped Chicken$16.50
- 1/4 Rack Rib Plate
Pork Loin Ribs, Dry-Rubbed or Signature Glazed$14.50
- 1/2 Rack Rib Plate
Pork Loin Ribs, Dry-Rubbed or Signature Glazed$23.00
- Full Rack Rib Plate
Pork Loin Ribs, Dry-Rubbed or Signature Glazed$36.00
- Smoked Andouille Plate
Smoked Cajun Sausage Links (2)$17.00
- Smoked Whole Wing Plate
Slow Smoked Whole Chicken Wings. Dry-Rubbed or Signature Glazed$17.00
- Sides Only Plates (3 Sides)$11.50
- Sides Only Plates (4 Sides)$13.70
- RayNathan's Stew & Rolls Plate
Pint of Stew and Two Rolls$12.50
Combo Plates
Ankle-Biter Menu
- Ankle-Biter Pork Sandwich
Smaller Version of Sandwich Plate$9.00
- Ankle-Biter Chicken Sandwich
Smaller Version of Sandwich Plate$9.00
- Ankle-Biter Brisket Sandwich
Smaller Version of Sandwich Plate$12.00
- House Corndog
Hand-Dipped Corn Dog$6.00
- Chicken Fingers
Two All-White Meat Tenders. Additional Tenders $1.29 each$8.00
A La Carte Side Items
- Cole Slaw$3.80
- Baked Beans$3.80
- Potato Salad$3.80
- RayNay’s Yams$3.80
- BBQ Street Corn
BBQ Seasoned Grilled Fresh Corn on the Cob Topped With Cotija. Our Version of Mexican Street Corn.$3.80
- Hand Cut French Fries$3.80
- Fried Okra$3.80
- Green Beans$3.80
- Collard Greens$3.80
- Jalapeno Cheese Grits$3.80
- Mac & Cheese$3.80
- RayNathan’s Stew$3.80
- Peach Cobbler$3.80
- Banana Pudding$3.80
- Granny Smith Apple Cake (contains pecans)$3.80
Salads
Bulk Menu
- 1/2Lb Chopped Pork$8.00
- 1Lb Chopped Pork$15.00
- 1/2Lb Chopped Chicken$8.50
- 1Lb Chopped Chicken$16.50
- 1/2Lb Brisket$14.00
- 1Lb Brisket$27.00
- 1/2 Rack Ribs$18.00
- Full Rack of Ribs$33.00
- 10 Smoked Wings
Slow Smoked Whole Chicken Wings$36.00
- 10 Smoked Sausage Links
Smoked Cajun Sausage Links$42.00
- Single Chicken Breast$5.00
- 10 BBQ Street Corn
BBQ Seasoned Grilled Fresh Corn on the Cob Topped With Cotija. Our Version of Mexican Street Corn.$35.00
- 1/2 Pan Hand-Cut French Fries$16.00
- 1/2 Granny Smith Apple Cake$22.00
- Full Granny Smith Apple Cake (10" bundt)$40.00
- Cole Slaw
- Baked Beans
- Potato Salad
- RayNay's Yams
- Okra
- Green Beans
- Collards
- RayNathan's Stew
- Banana Pudding
- Peach Cobbler
- Mac & Cheese
- Jalapeno Cheese Grits
- 8 oz. Sauce$4.50
- Pint Sauce$8.00
- Quart Sauce$14.00
- Gallon Sauce$51.00
- Pack of 12 buns$6.00
- Dozen Rolls$8.00
- Individual Dinner Roll$0.75
- Gallon of Sweet Tea$6.50
- Gallon of Unsweet Tea$6.50
- Lemonade - Gallon$9.00